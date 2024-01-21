Janover Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:JNVR)

Janover’s (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 22nd. Janover had issued 1,619,590 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,478,360 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Janover Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JNVR stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. Janover has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Janover Company Profile

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

