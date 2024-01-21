Greg Fitzgerald Acquires 10,525 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 943 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £99,250.75 ($126,289.29).
Vistry Group Stock Down 3.4 %
LON:VTY opened at GBX 911 ($11.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,265.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 621.69 ($7.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,010 ($12.85). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 859.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 806.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.
About Vistry Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vistry Group
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.