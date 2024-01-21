Greg Fitzgerald Acquires 10,525 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 943 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £99,250.75 ($126,289.29).

Vistry Group Stock Down 3.4 %

LON:VTY opened at GBX 911 ($11.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,265.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 621.69 ($7.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,010 ($12.85). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 859.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 806.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.