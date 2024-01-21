Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Purchases £150.75 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £150.75 ($191.82).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centaur Media alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 526 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £226.18 ($287.80).

On Friday, November 17th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 576 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £224.64 ($285.84).

Centaur Media Trading Down 2.4 %

LON CAU opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.70. Centaur Media Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 36.40 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.71). The stock has a market cap of £60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.