Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Acquires £19,999.51 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Tina Whitley acquired 19,417 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £19,999.51 ($25,447.91).

IGP stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Intercede Group plc has a one year low of GBX 41.32 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.60 million, a PE ratio of 3,583.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.40.

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

