Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Acquires £19,999.51 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Tina Whitley acquired 19,417 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £19,999.51 ($25,447.91).
Intercede Group Price Performance
IGP stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Intercede Group plc has a one year low of GBX 41.32 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.60 million, a PE ratio of 3,583.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.40.
Intercede Group Company Profile
