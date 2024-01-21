Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

INFY has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.95.

NYSE INFY opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.06.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after buying an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Infosys by 93.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

