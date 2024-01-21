Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

