Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of SNMP stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $297.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.17.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
