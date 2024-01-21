F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNB. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

F.N.B. Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE FNB opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 8.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

