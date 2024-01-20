NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Increased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,517,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

