Crumly & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 76,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,716,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,131,000 after purchasing an additional 128,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $162.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,391,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,547. The stock has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

