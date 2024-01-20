Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,391,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.25. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

