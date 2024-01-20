Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

