Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 149 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,345,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.93. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.