Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wayfinding Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,520,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.01. 2,851,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,335. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.33. The company has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

