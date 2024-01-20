Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,136 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

