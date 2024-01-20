Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

NYSE:CRM opened at $281.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.39 and a 200 day moving average of $226.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.30 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $4,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,761,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,697,095.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock valued at $273,403,451. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

