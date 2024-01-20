Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Acquires Shares of 650 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

