iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.02. 9,126,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

