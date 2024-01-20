Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 166.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
IVV opened at $484.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.77. The firm has a market cap of $374.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $485.02.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.