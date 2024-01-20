UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $12.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $503.56. 6,143,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $534.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $465.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

