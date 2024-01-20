Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 144,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

