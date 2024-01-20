Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 88,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% in the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 277,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $115.15. The company has a market capitalization of $592.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

