Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has $10.67 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.0% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 105.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day moving average is $173.12. The firm has a market cap of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

