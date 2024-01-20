Empirical Finance LLC Buys 4,643 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.