Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,040 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $694.97 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $696.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $308.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $635.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.11.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,653,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

