Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lessened by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 97,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 176,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. 1,665,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,671. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.