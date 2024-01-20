Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.57 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $103.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

