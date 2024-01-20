Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.21.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.95. 5,672,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.53 and a 200 day moving average of $436.38. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The company has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

