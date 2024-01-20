Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $131.21 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $159.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

