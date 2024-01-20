iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

