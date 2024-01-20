Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1,263.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $239.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.50 and its 200 day moving average is $222.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $239.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

