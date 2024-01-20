Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 366 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

DIS stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.06. 19,790,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,687,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.26. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

