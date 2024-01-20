Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $55.04. 7,174,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $55.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.