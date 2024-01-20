Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 4,835 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

XBI opened at $87.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

