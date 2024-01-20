8,395 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.09 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

