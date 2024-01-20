Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $319.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.60 and its 200 day moving average is $289.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.58 and a 12 month high of $320.03.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

