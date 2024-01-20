Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,253 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s stock traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.53. 4,250,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,455. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $301.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

