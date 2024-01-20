Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,610 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 76,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,716,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,074,131,000 after acquiring an additional 128,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.38. 6,391,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,547. The firm has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.25. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.