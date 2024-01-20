Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $167,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $374.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $376.90.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

