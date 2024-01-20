California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 22,852 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Honeywell International worth $252,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $2,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $200.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average of $193.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

