TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $1,211.20 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $559.11 and a 12-month high of $1,217.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,044.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $928.58. The company has a market capitalization of $567.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.68.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

