TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 440 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,635,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.97. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.