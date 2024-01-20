California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 430,880 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.42% of Realty Income worth $149,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.52 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

