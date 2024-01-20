Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,126 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 181,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Enbridge by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

