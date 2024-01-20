American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.95. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.