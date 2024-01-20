Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company's stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $60.90 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

