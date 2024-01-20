General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.