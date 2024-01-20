Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.21.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $482.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

