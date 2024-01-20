Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $314.58 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 399,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $314,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

APD stock opened at $260.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

