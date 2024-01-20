Duality Advisers LP Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 20,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 607,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WY opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.